J&K reports 6000 new cancer cases every year

SRINAGAR: Forget esophagus, breast and lung carcinoma have become the most common cancers in Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir is sitting on a cancer bomb, with more than 6000 new cancer cases reported every year. According to the Population-Based Cancer Registry, 50551 cases were reported in Kashmir and 13912 in Jammu between 2018 and 2024. The UT is witnessing a 2 -3 percent case increase annually.

Last year, Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) registered 5,200 cases. Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, GMC Anantnag, GMC Baramulla, and GMC Kathua recorded 1,700, 500, 100, and 80 cases, respectively.

What has set the tongues wagging is that breast and lung carcinoma have overtaken esophageal cancer in Kashmir.

“For many centuries, esophageal (food pipe) cancer was the most common in Kashmir. Now, breast cancer among females and lung cancer among the male population have become the most common,” Dr Nazir Ahmad Khan, top radiooncologist and member of Cancer Society of Kashmir, told The Kashmir Monitor.

Every day, Kashmir reports three to four cancer cases, which has prompted the Cancer Society of Kashmir to intensify its campaign to beat this deadly disease. In fact, India has been facing an increasing cancer burden for the last few years. That is why November 7 is marked as National Cancer Awareness Day.

“Cancer is on the rise throughout the world. Kashmir is not aloof from this trend. Eighty percent of cancers are linked to lifestyle. The same is the case with Kashmir,” said Dr Khan.

What has added a new dimension to the phenomenon is the link between pollution and cancer. “There is growing urbanization. In cities, air pollution is contributing to the cancer burden. This phenomenon is going to rise as people from villages migrate to cities,” said Dr Khan.

The rising ageing population has also contributed to prostate cancer. “Different types of cancer can be found in different regions. Like curvics and oral cancers are common in India. Lung and breast cancers are a global phenomenon. In an ageing population, prostate cancer is common. Several factors, including genetic, also play a role,” said Dr Khan.

The Centre recently announced a complete GST exemption on 36 lifesaving medicines. These include drugs used for cancer therapies, treatments for rare genetic disorders, and chronic conditions.

“Cancer is treatable and controllable. It should be treated as a chronic disease. If detected early, it can be cured. Even in stage four, it can be controlled. We have new drugs available which can help fight cancer,” said Dr Khan.