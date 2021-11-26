Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported four deaths due to the Covid-19 while 174 persons tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

Among the fresh cases, 43 were reported from Jammu Division and 131 from Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 336237.

There were four deaths— three from Kashmir and one from Jammu division— due to the virus during the last 24 hours, they said. So far 4470 persons—2185 in Jammu and 2285 in Kashmir—have died due to the pathogen, they said.

Giving district-wise details of the fresh cases, the officials said that Srinagar reported 63 cases, Baramulla 23, Budgam 17, Pulwama 0, Kupwara 13, Anantnag 0, Bandipora 9, Ganderbal 6, Kulgam 0, Shopian 0, Jammu 17, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 1, Doda 10, Kathua 1, Samba 0, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 6, Ramban 1 and Reasi 6.

A number of these cases were confirmed at CD hospital’s diagnostic labouratory and include female (46) (NA) from Bemina Sgr, male (75) (NA) from Sgr, female (34) (NA) from Pahru, male (55) (NA) from Kralteng, female (60) (NA) from Sgr, male (50) (NA) from Ganderbal, female (30) (NA) from Sgr, male (51) (NA) from Budgam main, male (60) (NA) from Haran main, male (37) (NA) from Haran main, male (37) (NA) from Haran main, female (42) (NA) from Kalmoona Kupwara, female (30) (NA) from Vilgam Kupwara, male (36) (NA) from Mawar, female (23) (NA) from Wudipora handwara, female (40) (NA) from Chandpora harwan, female (78) (NA) from Danpora nishat, female (28) (NA) from Lalbazar, male (70) (NA) from Baramulla, female (90) (NA) from HMT, male (71) (NA) from Zakura, female (69) (NA) from Soura, female (35) (NA) from Batamaloo, female (60) (NA) from Burzahama and male (48) (NA) from Eidgah.

Moreover, 157 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time, 26 from Jammu Division and 131 from Kashmir, they said.

So far 330048 patients have recovered, leaving active case tally at 1719—264 in Jammu and 1455 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 49 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said.

The officials also informed that 43661 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K. (GNS)