Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 2827 new covid-19 cases while five persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

They said that 1093 of the cases were reported from Jammu Division and 1734 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 362200.

There were also five deaths in the last 24 hours, all from Jammu division. So far 4572 people have succumbed to the virus and include 2226 in Jammu and 2346 in Kashmir.

Giving the district wise details of the fresh cases confirmed in J&K, the officials said that Srinagar reported 618, Baramulla 315, Budgam 295, Pulwama 56, Kupwara 168, Anantnag 168, Bandipora 52, Ganderbal 22, Kulgam 57, Shopian 12, Jammu 711, Udhampur 122, Rajouri 42, Doda 30, Kathua 30, Samba 52, Kishtwar 7, Poonch 32, Ramban 42 and Reasi 35.

Besides, they said, 777 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time—492 from Jammu Division and 285 from Kashmir. So far 339700 people have recovered, leaving active case tally at 17928 —7185 in Jammu and 10743 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said.

They also informed that 55629 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K.