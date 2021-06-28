J&K reports 259 Covid-19 cases, six deaths

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 259 fresh covid-19 cases, lowest single-day tally in 94 days, even as six more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

They said 90 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu Division and 169 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total count to 314990.

Regarding deaths, the officials said that all of them were reported from Kashmir Valley and none from Jammu Division, taking the fatality count 4310.

Providing the district-wide details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 64 cases, Baramulla 13, Budgam 12, Pulwama 14, Kupwara 31, Anantnag 11, Bandipora 10, Ganderbal 6, Kulgam 6, Shopian 2, Jammu 2, Udhampur 2, Rajouri 12, Doda 9, Kathua 4, Samba 3, Kishtwar 14, Poonch 8, Ramban 7 and Reasi 29 (all travelers).

Moreover, they said, 864 more COVID-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours—375 from Jammu Division and 489 from Kashmir. 304398 patients have recovered so far, leaving active cases at 5630—2108 in Jammu and 3522 in Kashmir.

There was new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today and thus the cumulative number of confirmed cases remained to be 29 in J&K.

A number of fresh covid-19 cases were confirmed at diagnostic labouratories of CD hospital here and GMC Anantnag respectively.