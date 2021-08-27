J&K reports 166 new Covid-19 cases

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir reported 166 new coronavirus cases even as one person succumbed to the virus during 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

44 of the new cases were reported from Jammu Division and 122 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall case tally to 324813.

There was one death reported, from Jammu division, due to the pathogen, thus the fatality count rose to 4405—2164 in Jammu and 2241 in Kashmir, they said.

Providing the district-wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 57 cases, Baramulla 16, Budgam 19, Pulwama 2, Kupwara 6, Anantnag 1, Bandipora 3, Ganderbal 17, Kulgam 1, Shopian 0, Jammu 9, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 2, Doda 10, Kathua 2, Samba 0, Kishtwar 17, Poonch 2, Ramban 0 and Reasi 1.

Moreover, the officials told GNS that 76 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—36 from Jammu Division and 40 from the valley. So far, 319259 people have recovered, leaving active cases at 1149—345 in Jammu and 804 in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, no fresh confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) was reported today, they said. So far 44 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials added.