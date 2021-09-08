J&K reports 151 new Covid-19 cases

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir reported 151 new novel coronavirus cases even as one person died due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

21 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu Division and 130 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall case tally to 326310.

There was one death reported due to the pathogen from Kashmir Valley during the time, the officials said.

So far 4411—2166 in Jammu and 2245 in Kashmir have succumbed to the virus as per official data.

Providing the district-wise details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 75 cases, Baramulla 31, Budgam 7, Pulwama 2, Kupwara 2, Anantnag 2, Bandipora 4, Ganderbal 2, Kulgam 5, Shopian 0, Jammu 4, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 6, Doda 0, Kathua 0, Samba 0, Kishtwar 1, Poonch 2, Ramban 2 and Reasi 2.

A number of these cases were confirmed at CD hospital and GMC Annatnag’s diagnostic laboratories.

The CD cases include female (65) from Hassanabad, nine males (14, 13, 13, 12, 13, 8, 9, 6, 6) from Al Masumeem Trust, male (32) from Naseembagh, male (17) and two females (66, 47) from Gilli Kadal, male (NA) from Alamgiri Bazar, female (45) from Rajpora Pul, male (27) from Mughal Pora Shpn, male (15) from Madoora, male (13) from Tral, female (35) from Tengpuna Pul, male (66) from Khaniyar, female (30) from Pattan Baramulla, female (54) from Qamarwari, female (32) from Habak, two males (50, 72) from NA, three females (17, 30, 21) from Nehru Park, male (19) from Nowpora, male (14) from Ishber Nishat and male (42) from Shalimar.

The GMC Anantnag cases include male (40) from Gohiard Kokernag

Moreover, they said, 163 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—20 from Jammu Division and 143 from the valley. So far, 320648 people have recovered, leaving active cases at 1251— 252 in Jammu and 999 in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, there was no fresh confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today, they said. So far 45 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials added. (GNS)