Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 150 fresh covid-19 cases while one person succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

Among the fresh cases, 28 were reported from Jammu Division and 122 from Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 336681.

There was one death from Kashmir division due to the virus during the last 24 hours, they said. So far 4476 persons—2185 in Jammu and 2291 in Kashmir—have died due to the virus, they said.

Giving district wise details of the fresh cases, the officials told GNS that Srinagar reported 48 cases, Baramulla 23, Budgam 16, Pulwama 4, Kupwara 6, Anantnag 2, Bandipora 14, Ganderbal 7, Kulgam 1, Shopian 1, Jammu 15, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 2, Doda 2, Kathua 0, Samba 0, Kishtwar 2, Poonch 2, Ramban 0 and Reasi 4.

A number of these cases were confirmed at CD hospital’s diagnostic laboratory and include male (26) (NA) from Soura Sgr, male (50) (NA) from Sgr, male (55) (NA) from Waddar payeen, female (48) (NA) from Bismillah colony Zakura, female (60) (NA) from Abdullah colony Ganderbal, female (24) (NA) from Abdullah colony Ganderbal, female (25) (NA) from Buchoo, female (25) (NA) from Khomooh, female (29) (NA) from Bungam main, male (58) (NA) from Chogal, female (35) (NA) from Zakura, male (57) (NA) from Brain.

Moreover, 181 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time, 20 from Jammu Division and 161 from Kashmir, they said.

So far 330579 patients have recovered, leaving active case tally at 1626—281 in Jammu and 1345 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 49 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said.

The officials also informed that 44236 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K.