J&K reports 144 fresh Covid-19 cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 144 new covid-19 cases on Friday.

According to officials, 50 of the cases were reported from Jammu Division and 94 from Kashmir Valley, taking the infection tally to 322286 in J&K, they said.

Providing the district-wise details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 33 cases, Baramulla 5, Budgam 8, Pulwama 9, Kupwara 5, Anantnag 7, Bandipora 12, Ganderbal 5, Kulgam 9, Shopian 1, Jammu 15, Udhampur 9, Rajouri 2, Doda 15, Kathua 0, Samba 1, Kishtwar 5, Poonch 1, Ramban 2 and Reasi 0.

While there was no death reported in J&K during the time, so far 4386 people have fallen victim to the pathogen in J&K—2148 in Jammu division and 2238 in Kashmir.

Moreover 98 Covid patients have recovered, 29 from Jammu Division and 69 from Kashmir, they said. So far, 316496 people have recovered, leaving the number of active cases at 1404—574 in Jammu and 830 in Kashmir.

There was no confirmed case of black fungus reported today. So far 37 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials added.(GNS)