J&K reports 125 new Covid-19 cases

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir reported 125 new coronavirus cases even as one person succumbed to the virus during 24 hours till 1700 hours on Tuesday, officials said.



21 of the cases were reported from Jammu Division and 104 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall case tally to 324420.

They said one death was reported from Kashmir due to the pathogen, taking the fatality count to 4404 people—2163 in Jammu and 2241 in Kashmir.



Providing the district-wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 50 cases, Baramulla 7, Budgam 13, Pulwama 10, Kupwara 2, Anantnag 0, Bandipora 12, Ganderbal 8, Kulgam 1, Shopian 1, Jammu 8, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 3, Doda 3, Kathua 1, Samba 0, Kishtwar 2, Poonch 0, Ramban 1 and Reasi 0.

A number of the cases in Valley were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories of CD hospital here and GMC Anantnag.

The CD cases include female (32) from Wahipora Pul, female (30) from Newa Pul, male (68) from Harwan Srg, female (17) from Budgam, female (50) from Noorpora Pul, male (37) from B B Cant Srg, male (25) from Ganderbal, two females (29, 50) from Safakadal, female (25) from Lal Bazar, male (35) from NA, two males (21, 18) from Chatterhama, male (42) and two females (68, 45) from Zakura, two males (62, 11) and two females (34, 13) from Tailbal and male (57) from Hazratbal while one case was confirmed at GMC Anantnag—female (29) from Dailgam Anantnag.

Moreover, the officials told GNS that 123 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—41 from Jammu Division and 82 from the valley. So far, 318961people have recovered, leaving active cases at 1055—352 in Jammu and 703 in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, one fresh confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) was reported today, they said. So far 44 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials added.