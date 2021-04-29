J&K reports 12 more Covid-19 deaths

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported at least twelve more deaths due to covid-19 in last 24 hours and some of the victims were aged between 40 and 55 years, officials said on Thursday.

They said that seven

Seven of these deaths were reported at GMC Jammu while five were from Kashmir, taking the fatality count to 2239. 242 of these deaths occurred during the present month alone.

A senior doctor at GMC Jammu said that one among the seven victims was a 40-year-old man while six others were elderly.

Three deaths were reported from GMC Anantnag and include a 50-year-old woman from Kulgam, a 75-year-old woman from Krangsoo Anantnag and a 65-year-old woman from Kulgam.

A 68-year-old man from Tenpora Byepass Batmaloo also died at SMHS hospital here died, five days after remaining admitted there.

A 55-year-old woman from Chawlgam Kulgam died at SKIMS during the intervening night of April 28 and 29, nearly a fortnight after she was admitted to the tertiary care hospital. (GNS)