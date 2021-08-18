J&K reports 100 new Covid-19 cases, one death

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 100 new coronavirus cases while one person succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

They said 26 of the cases were reported from Jammu Division and 74 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall case tally to 323682.

Regarding the death, they said, it was reported from Jammu, taking the fatality count to 4399—2160 in Jammu and 2240 in Kashmir.

Providing the district-wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 24 cases, Baramulla 5, Budgam 6, Pulwama 5, Kupwara 9, Anantnag 4, Bandipora 4, Ganderbal 9, Kulgam 7, Shopian 1, Jammu 5, Udhampur 4, Rajouri 5, Doda 6, Kathua 0, Samba 1, Kishtwar 5, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

A few of these cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratory of GMC Anantnag and include male (34) from Arwani Bij, male (39) from Jadipora Kulgam, two females (15, 12) from Banimullah Kulgam, female (35) from Yaripora, female (35) from Manihal, male (35) from Khanpora, female (30) from Buchroo, male (40) from Batengoo, male (55) from Check, two males (58, 20) from Shirpora, female (59) from Bebrada, male (25) from Katapora, male (30) from Yaripora, male (21) from Gaziabad Ang, male (30) from Damhal Ang.

Moreover, the officials said that 132 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—32 from Jammu Division and 100 from the valley. So far, 318157 people have recovered, leaving active cases at 1125—466 in Jammu and 659 in Kashmir.

One fresh confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) was reported today, they said. Thus far 42 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials added. (GNS)