J&K records highest single-day spike this year with 210 fresh COVID-19 cases

File photo: KM/Umar Ganie

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded sharpest single-day spike in number of covid-19 cases this year as 210 fresh infections were reported in last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 129413.

Officials said one person from Kashmir Valley died due to the virus, taking the fatality count to 1984—732 in Jammu and 1252 in the Valley.

 

Among the fresh cases which include 57 travelers, they said, 41 cases were reported from Jammu division and 169 from Kashmir Valley. While it was for the first time that 200 cases were reported in a single day, it was also for the tenth consecutive day that more than a hundred cases were recorded in the J&K.

Giving district wise details, they said, Srinagar reported 98 cases, Baramulla 33, Budgam 12, Pulwama 5,
Kupwara 2, Anantnag 9, Bandipora 3, Ganderbal 2, Kulgam 4, Shopian 1, Jammu 30, Udhampur 4, Rajouri 2, Doda 0, Kathua 1, Samba 1, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 3 and Reasi 0.

