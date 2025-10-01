J&K records decline in crime cases: NCRB

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a decline in overall crime incidents over the past two years, with 2,080 fewer cases recorded between 2021 and 2023, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday released the 71st edition of the NCRB annual report, which provides detailed crime statistics for 2023.

As per the report, total crimes — including those under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Special and Local Laws (SLL) — dropped from 31,675 cases in 2021 to 29,595 in 2023. While IPC cases decreased by 2,320 during the period, SLL cases registered a marginal rise. The number of SLL cases increased from 4,228 in 2021 to 4,468 in 2023, with a charge-sheeting rate of 90.7 per cent.

IPC-related cases fell from 27,447 in 2021 to 25,127 in 2023. The report said the rate of cognizable crimes in the Union Territory stood at 184.3 per lakh population in 2023, while the overall charge-sheeting rate rose to 79.1 per cent.

In 2023, J&K recorded 84 murders involving 101 victims, 1,004 kidnappings, and 231 rape cases, alongside 1,352 assaults against women and 70 sexual harassment cases.

The report noted that no cases of sedition or communal/religious violence were registered in the Union Territory in 2023. However, 425 cases of rioting involving 655 persons were reported.

It further stated that 673 cases were registered in connection with deaths due to negligence, including 639 road accident-related fatalities such as hit-and-run cases. Additionally, the UT reported nine dowry-related cases, 44 cases of abetment to suicide, 438 attempts to murder, and 434 attempts to suicide during the year.