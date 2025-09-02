J&K records 6th wettest August in 125 years

Srinagar, Sep 1: Jammu and Kashmir experienced its sixth wettest August since 1901, with the Union Territory recording 319.3 mm of rainfall against the normal of 184.9 mm, marking a 73% surplus.

According to Kashmir Weather, the highest-ever August rainfall was recorded in 1996 at 481.3 mm, followed by 345.8 mm in 1908, 343.0 mm in 2013, 336.5 mm in 1994, and 331.0 mm in 1955.

This year, several districts in the Jammu region witnessed extreme rainfall departures. Doda topped the chart with 290% excess rainfall, receiving 488.2 mm against the normal 125.1 mm. It was followed by Udhampur (159% surplus, 897.9 mm), Ramban (133% surplus, 286.2 mm), and Samba (126% surplus, 720.5 mm).

Other major gains were reported in Reasi (64%), Jammu (53%), Kathua (45%), Rajouri (42%), Kishtwar (21%), and Poonch (17%).

In the Kashmir Valley, rainfall patterns remained mixed. Anantnag (35%), Pulwama (18%), Kulgam (13%), and Srinagar (15%) recorded above-normal rainfall, while other districts like Kupwara (-23%), Bandipora (-20%), Budgam (-1%), Baramulla (-2%), Ganderbal (-17%), and Shopian (-69% – data probably incorrect) experienced deficits.

Meanwhile, Ladakh also recorded exceptional departures from normal. Kargil received 32.6 mm of rainfall against the normal 2 mm, a 1,530% surplus, while Leh registered 54.7 mm against the normal 5.6 mm, an 877% surplus. Overall, Ladakh UT recorded 49.5 mm of rainfall compared to the normal 4.8 mm, a massive 930% departure.