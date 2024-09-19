J&K records 59% turnout, highest in last seven elections

Srinagar, Sep 18: Jammu and Kashmir recorded a turnout of 59 percent in the first phase of polling today.

Twenty-four constituencies went to polls on Wednesday. Over 23 lakh voters had to decide the destiny of 219 candidates.

As per Election Commission data, while the overall voter turnout percentage stood at 58.19 till 5 pm, some regions of the valley saw a turnout of more than 70%, such as that of Kishtwar. Similarly, Doda saw a turnout of 69.33%.

Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole said a turnout of about 59 percent — the highest in the past seven elections — was recorded in the first phase of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday,

However, he said the figures are tentative and there might be a fractional increase after the final reports are received from the remote pockets and postal ballots.

The first phase of polls covered 24 seats across seven districts.

Briefing media persons here after polling ended at 6 pm, Pole said the elections ended peacefully without any untoward incident.

There are reports of some minor incidents of scuffle or argument from a few polling stations but “no serious incident” occurred that could have forced a repoll, he said.

“The polling percentage of 59 percent is highest in the past seven elections — four Lok Sabha polls and three assembly elections,” he said, attributing the increase in the voter turnout to various factors including improved security situation, active participation of political parties and candidates and a campaign by the department.

He said Kishtwar district recorded the highest 77 percent turnout, while Pulwama district witnessed the lowest 46 percent.

Pole expressed hope that the remaining two phases on September 25 and October 1 will also see high polling percentage.

This is the first time that the troubled region has witnessed elections in the last 10 years and also the first since the Narendra Modi-led government, during its second term, abrogated the controversial Article 370, which had granted special privileges to the valley.

In the morning today, PM Modi took to social media to wish the people of Jammu and Kashmir, saying, “I urge all those in constituencies going to the polls today to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I particularly call upon young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise.”

Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, earlier today said that she and her party have emerged victorious from the Bijbehara constituency, a traditional stronghold of the Mufti family.

Earlier in the day, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah cautioned voters about the rising number of Independent candidates, warning that their presence could potentially “fragment votes and divide the electorate.”

Abdullah expressed concern that many of these Independents are contesting in Kashmir and suggested that this might be a deliberate attempt to create division among voters. He urged the public to be vigilant and avoid splitting their votes to maintain electoral unity.