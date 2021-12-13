NEW DELHI: Jammu & Kashmir was adjudged as second best in Non Communicable Diseases Screening in the country for which an award was presented by Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare to Mission Director, NHM, J&K Yasin M. Choudhary and his team at a National level event held to celebrate Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day at New Delhi with a call for strong, equitable health systems that leave no one behind. On the occasion Sub Centre-Health and Wellness Centre Sheikhpora, Block Shangus, Anantnag was also ranked the best Health & Wellness Centre and awarded.

Mission Director, NHM, J&K, Yasin M Choudhary while giving details regarding the development said that under Comprehensive Primary Health Care the main focus is on Universalization of health Care Services by providing affordable, acceptable and quality Health Care Service at doorstep of every citizen.

Non Communicable Diseases being the common cause of Death among 30 years Plus Population, its early detection and timely treatment is the major focus under Ayushman Bharat- Comprehensive Primary Health Care. In this regard a special drive was launched for NCD Screening and Wellness activities under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahatsov from 16th November to 11th December 2021, where all the Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centres actively screened 30-Plus Population for Hypertension, Diabetes, and three leading Cancers (Oral, Breast & Cervical), he added.

A total of 3,09,541 persons were screened for Hypertension 2,94,592 for Diabetes, 2,51,758 for Oral Cancer, 1,26,564 for Breast Cancer and 42,866 for Cervical Cancer during the campaign.

The theme for UHC day this year is “Leave No One’s Health Behind: Invest in health systems for all”‘ The theme resonates with resolve to ensure that everyone in the country should have access to quality and affordable healthcare, closer to their homes. The event was organised by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in partnership with USAID-NISHTHA/ Jhpiego.