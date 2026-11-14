J&K proposes mountain green cess for visitors

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s draft Sustainable Mountain Development Policy (SMDP) has proposed a mountain green cess for people visiting notified tourist destinations.

This is a part of a broader plan to regulate tourism, protect fragile mountain ecosystems and generate dedicated funds for local conservation.

The draft policy proposes a cess of ₹500 for national tourists visiting Zone B destinations such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Patnitop, Sonamarg and Doodhpathri, while visits to ecologically sensitive Zone A sites, including glaciers, high-altitude lakes, alpine meadows and high-altitude trekking routes, would attract a charge of ₹1,000.

Foreign nationals would be charged ₹2,000 for visits to both categories of destinations, according to the proposal.

Other Jammu and Kashmir residents and students undertaking institutional tours would pay ₹100, while children below 12 years, specially abled individuals and residents of the local body in which the destination is located would be exempt.

The proposed cess, as per the draft policy, would be collected for every notified destination visited, with the revenue retained by the respective destination through a dedicated Destination Account under the Mountain Green Fund.

The policy proposed that 40 per cent of the proceeds be spent on waste collection, toilets and sanitation, while 20 per cent would go towards ecological restoration of meadows, trails, streams and forests.

“Another 20 per cent would be allocated for local employment, including Mountain Mitras or eco-rangers, electric vehicle support and guide training. Visitor safety, rescue and early-warning systems would receive 10 per cent, while the remaining 10 per cent would be used for monitoring, digital platforms and administration,” it said.

The draft estimates that the proposed mechanism could generate around ₹750 crore annually, assuming 1.5 crore visitors paying an average cess of ₹500. It envisages that the money would be spent at the destinations where it is collected, with site-wise accounts published and audited annually.

Beyond the proposed green cess, the policy seeks to introduce a regulatory framework for trekking and adventure tourism, particularly in ecologically sensitive high-altitude areas.

“All treks and expeditions above 3,000 metres would have to be registered, with a licensed local guide being mandatory, according to the draft. Trekking groups would also be required to pay a refundable trash deposit, which would be returned only after they bring back their packaging waste.”

The proposal draws on a similar waste-management mechanism used in Nepal’s Everest region.

The policy proposed that camping would be restricted to notified campsites equipped with toilets and waste-collection facilities. The policy also proposes daily visitor caps on high-altitude lake circuits to prevent excessive pressure on fragile ecosystems.

“Adventure tourism operators involved in trekking, rafting, paragliding and skiing would be required to obtain licences, maintain insurance and comply with prescribed safety standards. Rescue and evacuation insurance would be mandatory for high-altitude activities”.