Monday, April 8th 2024
JK Press Corps Hosts Iftar Party

Srinagar, April 07: JK Press Corps hosted an Iftar party today at the Rising Kashmir Office, Press Enclave, Srinagar.

The Iftar event was attended by members of the JK Press Corps, with President Ayaz Hafiz leading the proceedings. President Ayaz Hafiz remarked, “This Iftar gathering is a testament to the spirit of unity and fellowship among journalists, fostering a sense of community during Ramadan.”

The gathering provided an opportunity for the members of the association who are associated with various media organisations to come together in the spirit of unity during the holy month of Ramadan.

