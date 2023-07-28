SRINAGAR: Police have traced four missing family members of army personnel in Haridwar.

On July 13, Rajouri police received information that family members of a serving army personnel, including a woman and her three children went missing from their house.

“Accordingly, a team headed by deputy SP Headquarter Rajouri Mudassir Hussain along with SHO Rajouri Mohammad Showket Chowdhary reached the site and necessary investigation was set into motion,” police said

A missing report was registered and investigation to trace the missing family members was being carried out.”

“Following some leads and assisted by the technical team, the police team managed to trace the missing family members from Haridwar who now have been reunited with the family,” police said.