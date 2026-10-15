J&K Police to hold 240 sports events this year to engage youth: DGP

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police will conduct 240 sports events at the district level this year as part of its efforts to engage youth and channelise their energy towards constructive activities, Director General of Police (DGP) J&K, Nalin Prabhat said on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, Prabhat said sports remained a key component of the police’s civic action programmes aimed at strengthening engagement with young people.

He said 144 sporting events were conducted last year, while more than 6,000 people participated in the recently held Run for Unity.

“Sports and policing both demand utmost discipline, coordination, a humongous amount of teamwork, ability to perform under pressure, courage to face uncertainty and, most importantly, to fight for your goals and perform beyond your physical and mental boundaries,” he said.

The DGP said channelising youth energy through sports was central to the police’s outreach initiatives and efforts to counter drug abuse and narco-terrorism.

He said the government-backed Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan would yield results through sustained efforts to engage young people and address the threats posed by criminal networks and narco-terror networks.

“The evil intent of a western neighbour, the criminal networks, the narco-terror networks, all those would have been adequately neutralised,” he said, expressing hope that sustained youth engagement would contribute to these efforts.

Emphasising the wider social role of sports, the DGP said channelising the energy of young people was among the most important factors in determining the quality of life and the prosperity of a society.

Referring to historical civilisations, including imperial Rome, ancient Egypt and Sparta, as well as the Gupta and Maurya dynasties in India, he said sports had historically played a role in engaging youth and promoting social cohesion.

The DGP also said as per Kashmir News Service, 1,789 children were sent for Bharat Darshan last year, while the target for the current year was 2,000.

He said J&K Police also had a strong sporting contingent through its Central Sports Team, which is part of the J&K Armed Police. Police athletes continued to win medals and bring recognition to the Union Territory at national and international sporting events, he added.

The DGP credited police officers and personnel for organising sporting activities and said the department would continue to expand its efforts to promote sports.

“To our distinguished guests, including the civilians and the sports persons who are here today, let me assure you J&K Police will continue with its endeavour in terms of promoting sports more and more,” he said.