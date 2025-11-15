J&K Police Pay Tributes to Personnel Killed in Nowgam Blast

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday paid solemn tributes to the officials who lost their lives in the accidental explosion at Nowgam Police Station, calling their sacrifice an enduring reflection of courage and commitment to duty.

In a message shared on X, Kashmir Zone Police said the force stands united in grief over the loss of Inspector Asrar Ahmad and the other team members who died in the line of duty. “DGP and all ranks of J and K Police convey their solemn tributes to Inspector Asrar Ahmad and all team members, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Nowgam Police Station incident,” the statement read.

The police described the fallen personnel as men whose dedication and service embodied the highest traditions of the force. “Their courage, dedication and selfless service reflect the highest traditions of our force,” the tribute said, adding that the entire police fraternity stands in solidarity with the bereaved families.

The message further prayed for strength and solace for all families affected by the tragedy, which claimed nine lives and left dozens injured during the handling of recovered explosive material at the Nowgam Police Station on Friday night.