J&K Police, NIA’s week-long joint training programme concludes

Srinagar: A week long joint training programme on Capacity Building of Jammu and Kashmir Police with National Investigation Agency (NIA) concluded Saturday at Police Headquarters, Srinagar with a valedictory session chaired by Additional Director General of Police (Coordination) PHQ, Danesh Rana.

An official statement said that IG (Investigation) NIA Gyanendra Kumar Verma, DIG Central Kashmir Range Amit Kumar, DIG (Trainings) NIA Hqrs Dr Sanjukta Parasor, AIsG of PHQ, faculty from NIA, New Delhi and Gazetted & non-gazetted Investigating officers who participated in the week long programme attended the valedictory function.

Speaking at the valedictory function, the ADGP (Coord) PHQ expressed happiness that the week-long programme turned out to be successful and the trainee participants were enriched by interacting with the NIA officers, faculty.

He thanked the NIA Headquarters and their officers for making this training programme a success and hoped that the collaboration between J&K Police and NIA will continue in organizing such programmes in future as well.

He hoped that the variety of subjects which have been discussed and elaborated by the faculty will be of immense help for the investigating officers.

The ADGP said that the idea of organising this training programme was to enhance the skills of investigating officers and make them experts in handling a variety of cases.

He said that one should not stop learning and such type of training programme would definitely benefit the IOs especially the newly passed out PSIs. He informed that another batch of investigating officers would be given training in the next such programme and one more Programme will be held at Jammu in near future.

In his address IG (Investigation) NIA Shri Gyanendra Kumar Verma thanked Jammu and Kashmir Police for providing the opportunity of organising the joint training programme.

These training programmes are beneficial for both the trainees as well as for the faculty, he said, adding that the feedback which was received from participants is very encouraging and advised the trainees to put in use all the necessary skills they have learned during this programme.

AIG Training and Policy PHQ J.S Johar in his welcome address highlighted the aims of the training Programme.

SSP Majid Malik presented the vote of thanks. He on behalf of trainees expressed gratitude to the Police Headquarters and NIA for organising the beneficial training programme.

Pertinent to mention that the training programme which commenced from 12th July 2021 in presence of Director General of Police J&K Shri Dilbag Singh covered issues on the important provisions of IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act in relation to UAPA, evidence collection, recovery & preservation of evidences especially electronic evidences, importance of proper documentation in investigations, scene of crime management, Court craft, intelligence collection and DOs and Don’ts during investigation.

The training programme was conducted on behalf of J&K Police by the AIG (Training/Policy) J S Johar. At the closing ceremony mementoes were presented to the officers.

The officers from J&K Police and NIA who imparted the training offline & online of investigation with J&K Police IOs during these six days training programme were Mukesh Singh, Atul Goel, Amresh Mishra, Dr. Sanjukta Parasor, Tejinder Singh, Shailendra Mishra, A.D Negi, Vishal Garg, Rakesh Balwal, Dr Ajeet Singh Slaria, K. Sreemannarayan, Anand Maan, Dr. V.S. Baswany, Neel Kamal, Ms. Kanchan, Urfi Masood Syed, Rajesh Kumar, and S.K. Tyagi.