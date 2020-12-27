J&K police claims ‘missing SPO-turned-militant arrested along with 3 Jaish associates in Budgam’

Srinagar: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested the missing SPO along with three militant associates if Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

In a statement to news agency GNS, police said that acting on a specific input, Budgam police along with 53RR and 181 Bn CRPF “launched a CASO at Hayatpora ,Chadoora”.

“During search, one vehicle tried to flee from the cordon which was stopped tactfully, the occupants tried to resist who were overpowered by SFs. Out of them one was identified as deserter SPO turned militant Altaf Hussain. The other three have been identified as Shabir Ahmad Bhat, Jamsheed Magray, and Zahid Dar all residents of Pulwama. On their search,arms,ammunition and other incriminating material were recovered,” the statement said.

It added: “On further inquiry it was found that the group is associated with militant organization JeM and were operating in the area with the intention to carry out some subversive activities.”

Earlier, news agency KNO had reported that the missing SPO had surrendered and was not arrested.

On October 14, the SPO had decamped with two AK 47 rifles.

In this regard case FIR no 242/2020 under relevant sections of UAPA has been registered in PS Chadoora and investigation taken up, reads the statement. (GNS)