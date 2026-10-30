J&K Police Bust Jail-Linked Terror Fund-Raising Module In Shopian, 10 Arrested

Srinagar: In a major breakthrough against terror ecosystem, Jammu and Kashmir Police in Shopian has busted an intra-UT terror financing module linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) / The Resistance Front (TRF) and arrested ten terrorist associates.

In a hand , the police said a focused investigation into suspected financial networks linked to terrorist activities led to analysis of suspicious online financial transactions carried out through various payment platforms, leading to tracing of money trails across multiple layers.

The investigation revealed a wider network of individuals allegedly involved in terror financing and having links with terrorists and their associates lodged in different jails.

In this connection, FIR No. 231/2026 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Shopian and 10 persons have been arrested so far.

The arrested persons have been identified as Owais Shafi Naikoo son of Mohammad Shafi Naikoo resident of Saidpora Bala, Shopian, Tajamul Ahmad Shah son of Ab. Rashid Shah resident of Rawalpora, Shopian, Moiz Iqbal son of Mohammad Iqbal Hajam resident of Chitragam Kalan, Imdad Yousuf Ganie son of Mohd Yousuf Ganie resident of Chitragam Kalan, Saqib Zahoor Wani son of Zahoor Ahmad Wani resident of Murran, Pulwama, Aamir Ahmad Ganie son of Gh Nabi Ganie resident of Armolah, Pulwama, Firdous Thokar son of Gh Qadir Thokar resident of Nadigund, Trenz, Liyaqat Nazir Lone son of Nazir Ahmad Lone resident of Murran, Pulwama, Mohd Hanief son of Kaju Sheru resident of Check Haria, Kathua and Kaju son of Haji Sheeru resident of Check Haria, Kathua.

Initial investigation has revealed that the accused were clandestinely collecting and raising funds from the general public and channelising the money through established financial links to facilitate terrorist activities of LeT/TRF. The funds were also allegedly being utilised to provide logistical support, including smartphones, for furthering terrorist activities, police said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the wider network, establish additional financial linkages and identify other individuals involved in the module, police said, adding more arrests are expected.(GNS)