J&K poised to script a new cinematic chapter with maiden International Film Festival

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo on Wednesday chaired a meeting of senior officers of the Civil Administration and Police Department to review and give detailed shape to the arrangements for the successful conduct of the maiden International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK-2026), scheduled to be held from September 7 to 10, 2026.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister; Additional Chief Secretary, Finance; Principal Secretary, Home; Commissioner Secretary, Information; Commissioner Secretary, Floriculture; Secretary, Transport; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu/Kashmir; SSP Srinagar as representative of DGP J&K ,Director, Information; Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages; Director, Hospitality & Protocol; Joint Director, Information (Headquarters); Joint Director, Information (Kashmir Division) and other senior officers from the concerned departments and agencies.

The Chief Secretary observed that IFFJK-2026 is the first festival of its kind in Jammu & Kashmir and, therefore, its inaugural edition should set a benchmark for its future editions.

He emphasized that the event is envisaged as an annual affair from this year onwards, requiring meticulous planning and execution so that every edition becomes more professionally curated and memorable.

He directed all concerned departments to walk through the entire festival process in advance right from the arrival of guests and participants to the conclusion of the event to identify gaps, streamline procedures and ensure seamless coordination.

He maintained that the smooth conduct of every component is what ultimately makes an event memorable, professionally accomplished and worthy of appreciation.

The Chief Secretary laid particular emphasis on providing befitting reception and hospitality to all invited dignitaries, filmmakers, artists and other participants.

He directed that designated nodal officers be put in place by the General Administration Department at major boarding airports, including Mumbai and Delhi, besides ensuring seamless reception and facilitation at the airports in Jammu and Srinagar.

He underlined that IFFJK provides a significant opportunity to showcase Jammu & Kashmir’s immense potential as both a film destination and a premier tourist destination.

He called upon Tourism, Handicrafts, Floriculture, Culture and other concerned departments to make comprehensive arrangements to showcase the region’s rich heritage, crafts, culture, landscapes and artistic traditions through curated tours, craft safaris, heritage experiences and other activities for visiting guests.

The Chief Secretary also stressed the need for timely invitations to dignitaries from the Government of India, UT administration and other distinguished guests to ensure their participation.

He reviewed in detail the arrangements concerning their accommodation, transportation, hospitality and visits to important tourist and heritage destinations in and around Jammu and Srinagar, aimed at providing them firsthand experience of the region.

Giving special thrust to publicity, the Chief Secretary directed that a comprehensive and sustained publicity campaign be undertaken through local and national media, social media platforms and outdoor publicity, including hoardings and other visibility mechanisms across Jammu and Srinagar. He called for creating wide awareness about the festival and projecting J&K’s capabilities, creative ecosystem and tourism potential to audiences across the country and beyond.

He further directed the J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages to organize live cultural performances by local artists at suitable locations identified by the Divisional Administrations. These performances, he said, would provide a vibrant cultural ambience for the visiting guests and complement the film festival experience.The chief secretary stressed for adequate security arrangements and directed Home department to ensure coordination with all security agencies.

The Chief Secretary also impressed upon the Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir to undertake a micro-level review of every arrangement and activity, ensuring that all concerned departments, agencies and stakeholders remain fully coordinated for the successful conduct of the first edition of IFFJK.

Earlier, Commissioner Secretary, Information Department, R. Alice Vaz, gave an overview of the preparations being undertaken for the festival. She apprised the meeting of the series of coordination meetings held with various departments and agencies and outlined the responsibilities assigned to different stakeholders for ensuring the smooth conduct of the event.

On this occasion the Director, Information & Public Relations, Shreya Singhal, subsequently made a detailed presentation on the vision, objectives and proposed format of IFFJK-2026, covering the festival schedule, film entries, screening venues, programmes, logistics, hospitality, publicity and other arrangements.

She apprised the meeting that around 1,100 film entries from nearly 80 countries have been received for the maiden edition of IFFJK-2026. The entries are currently being scrutinized by the Preview Committee for selection of films to be screened across seven screens over four days of the festival.

She added that the film screenings are proposed to be held at SKICC and INOX Cinemas in Srinagar, Waves Cinema in Jammu, besides select festival sessions at Gulmarg. The Inaugural, Closing and Award Ceremonies are proposed to be held at SKICC, Srinagar, with arrangements for live broadcasting to ensure wider reach and visibility.

Besides film screenings, the festival will feature a range of Masterclasses, Workshops and Roundtable discussions, providing opportunities for interaction among filmmakers, industry professionals, artists, students and other stakeholders, including students of Mass Communication.

The meeting was also apprised of the day-wise schedule of programmes and screenings planned across different venues, including dedicated arrangements for jury members and festival participants separately.

It was further informed that various committees have already been constituted with clearly defined Terms of Reference (ToRs) to ensure clarity of responsibilities, accountability and effective coordination among stakeholders. A dedicated IFFJK application has also been developed by the Department of Information & Public Relations to facilitate registrations and provide real-time updates about the festival.

The meeting also discussed in detail the publicity strategy, invitations, transportation, traffic management, security, hospitality, protocol and other logistical arrangements, with concerned departments including Tourism, Home, Traffic, Transport, Hospitality & Protocol and GAD being sensitized about their respective roles.

The Chief Secretary directed all stakeholders to maintain close coordination and ensure that every arrangement is completed well in advance, reiterating that the maiden IFFJK should emerge as a landmark annual cultural event that showcases Jammu & Kashmir’s cinematic potential, artistic talent, cultural richness and unparalleled tourism appeal to the national and international audience.