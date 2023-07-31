Jammu and Kashmir police have questioned several individuals and are examining the call records of army jawan Javaid Ahmad Wani, who recently went missing from his native Kulgam district while on leave.

Javaid Ahmad Wani, who is posted in the Ladakh region, was expected to resume work on Sunday, but his car was found abandoned in Paranhall.

As the search operation to locate the missing soldier continues, a dozen people have been interrogated, and their call details are under examination, according to the officials.

In the midst of the ongoing ordeal, Wani’s father, Mohammad Ayoub Wani, made a heartfelt plea to whoever might have abducted his son, urging them to release him unharmed. He highlighted that his son was the sole breadwinner of the family and expressed his willingness to help the abductors if his son had caused them any trouble, even offering to have him quit his job.

According to Wani’s father, his son had gone out to purchase meat on Saturday evening, as he was planning to return to his place of duty on Sunday. Later, they received distressing news that his car had been found abandoned with its doors open. Although eyewitnesses claimed there were bloodstains in the car, officials have not yet confirmed or denied this information. The investigation into Javaid Ahmad Wani’s disappearance remains ongoing