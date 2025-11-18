J&K people peace-loving: CM

FARIDABAD: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today attended the 32nd meeting of the Northern Zonal Council (NZC) held in Faridabad, Haryana. The meeting was chaired by Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah.

The Northern Zonal Council comprises the States and Union Territories of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Chandigarh.

Speaking at the meeting, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighted the launch of Mission YUVA, the government’s focused push on strengthening the education sector, expanding sports infrastructure, and fostering a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Centre for its continued financial support, including the extension of the SASCI Scheme to J&K.

He said the NZC serves as an important platform to enhance cooperation among States and UTs, reaffirming that J&K remains fully committed to national growth with firm faith in democratic institutions.

Referring to the recent terror attacks, the Chief Minister stressed the need to fight terrorism with determination while ensuring that innocent people are not subjected to undue suspicion. “Every resident of J&K should not be seen with doubt. The people of J&K are peace-loving and aspire for Viksit Bharat and Viksit Jammu & Kashmir. They want to be part of India’s growth story, and the recent enthusiastic participation of voters in the Nagrota and Budgam by-elections is a testament to our unwavering faith in democracy,” he said.