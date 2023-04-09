BUDGAM, APRIL 09: Union Minister for Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju, in presence of Chief Justice of High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Tashi Rabstan, Executive Chairman JKLSA today inaugurated the office of Legal Aid Defense Counsel at ADR Centre in District Court Complex, Budgam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister also presided over an awareness programme on Legal Assistance at Pre-arrest, Arrest and Remand Stage on the occasion.

In his presidential address, Union Minister said that the Legal Aid Defense Counsel system would be fruitful in helping the marginalized sections of society, who have no access to justice. He emphasized the importance of such awareness programmes in providing Legal Assistance at Pre-arrest, Arrest and Remand Stage to the down trodden people of the society, thereby giving a meaning to access to justice.

Appreciating people of Jammu and Kashmir as hearty and always overwhelming, Union Law Minister said they have full faith in Justice delivery system. “Kashmir is a paradise on earth, and people here are so privileged to live blissfully in this heaven”, he maintained.

Lauding the role of J&K Legal Services Authority, Union Minister said that the institute is ensuring delivery of justice in an efficient and competent manner across the UT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rijiju said that objective of organizing awareness regarding legal aid services is to educate people about their legal rights and easy access to the justice delivery system. He said that constitutional rights should not only be upheld but also promoted.

Union Minister emphasized on empowerment of citizens with legal Literacy saying that PLVs are playing important role in bridging the gap between citizens and legal aid providers through Nyaya Bandhu and Tele-Law Services by both offline and digital services.

He emphasized that Nyaya Bandhu and Tele-Law Services are instrumental in providing legal aid to the deserving.

Rijiju said that doors of justice are open to all without any discrimination of rich and poor and it is being ensured that no innocent is punished and no guilty is spared. He added that Union Government has taken various initiatives to reduce the pendency of cases in all courts ensuring prompt justice delivery. He said measures have been taken to ensure citizens including those living in remotest areas of the country have easy access to justice.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, in his key note address stressed to make the judicial system accessible to every citizen, so that the judiciary comes up to the expectations of the litigants.

Chief Justice urged upon the people to avail the services of legal aid in most efficient manner. He also enlightened the gathering about the sanctity of the preamble of the Constitution of India, which provides access to justice for all especially the marginalized section of society and that too free of cost. He further emphasized that Legal Services Authorities are playing role of a bridge between judiciary and various other departments.

Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority, Justice Tashi Rabstan, also threw light on the importance of such aids for having an access to justice for the people who actually need it. He also elucidated the functioning of the Legal Aid Defense Counsels and asked the selected counsels to work for the people who by reason of economic or any other disadvantageous position are not able to have their grievances redressed.

Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Deputy Commissioner Budgam and other district officers were present on the occasion.