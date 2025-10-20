J&K Parvez Rasool retires from all formats of cricket

Srinagar : Parvez Rasool achieved many firsts in his cricketing career. He was the first player from Jammu and Kashmir to represent India in international cricket, and was also the first cricketer from the region to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

But after 17 years of playing First-Class cricket—claiming 352 wickets and amassing 5,648 runs—the all-rounder has decided to move on from all formats of the game. The 36-year-old, who hails from Bijbehara in Kashmir, informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday about his retirement.

“When we started playing, not many took Jammu and Kashmir cricket seriously. But we went on to beat some of the big teams and also fare well in the Ranji Trophy and other BCCI affiliated tournaments. I led the team for a fairly long period and it gives me immense satisfaction to have contributed a bit to the team’s success story,” an emotional Rasool told Sportstar.

While his international career did not last beyond two games for India—a solitary T20I and one ODI—Rasool was one of the most consistent performers at the domestic level. The fact that he went on to win the Lala Amarnath Trophy for the best all-rounder in the Ranji Trophy on two occasions—in 2013/14 and 2017/18—speaks volumes about his contribution to the game.

During his T20I debut against England in Kanpur in 2017, Rasool drew flak when a video showed him chewing gum when the national anthem was being played before the match.

After social media went abuzz, Rasool clarified his stand, saying: “It is already very difficult for cricketers from our region to make it into the national team, and when these things happen, it is very disheartening. One has to remain tough and should not give importance to such controversies.”

Back in 2012-13, Rasool was the standout performer for J&K as he ended the season with 594 runs and claimed 33 wickets, which earned him a place in the Indian team and also a contract with the now-defunct IPL franchise, Pune Warriors, led by Sourav Ganguly.

“Every time I represented my team, my aim was to ensure that we came out winners. Of course, at times, results did not go our way, but I did everything possible to perform to the best of my abilities for J&K,” Rasool said, adding with a smile, “Now that I have some free time, I was looking at the numbers, and they aren’t that bad at all. I clinched quite a few players of the match in the IPL and those performances have also been special…”

However, Rasool ran out of favour as the current regime of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association left him out of the Ranji Trophy team for the last couple of seasons. Rasool continued playing First-Class cricket in Sri Lanka and mentored young cricketers in the valley.

“I would be lying if I said that I did not feel bad after being left out of the Jammu and Kashmir team. But then, some things are beyond a cricketer’s control. You take things in your stride and move on. I did that,” he said.

In the 2017-18 season, Rasool had a fallout with the then-player-cum-mentor of the team, Mithun Manhas, who is now the president of the BCCI. However, with JKCA officials stepping in, things were under control. But as J&K saw a bunch of young cricketers coming into the team, Rasool’s spot was no longer a certainty.

Rasool contemplated shifting allegiance last year, but eventually decided against it. “Over the years, I received several offers from different State teams, but I never left J&K. And now that I have retired, I will continue to serve the game,” he said.

He recently cleared the Level-II coaching certificate from the BCCI Centre of Excellence and aims to do full-time coaching, mentor young cricketers, and also play overseas leagues.

“It has been an eventful journey, and I thank everyone for being with me in this. It was not easy, but then, with the love and blessings of everyone, I managed to do it…”