J&K officer’s demise: Atal Dulloo offers condolences, remembers deceased as ‘competent, astute’

Srinagar: Additional Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Director Finance Health and Medical Education, Mohammad Rafiq Hajam.

Rafiq passed away earlier Friday morning at AIIMS Delhi after suffering a massive heart stroke last week.

A condolence meeting, attended by many senior officers of H&ME Department besides a sizeable number of middle and lower rung employees, was presided over by Additional Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, at Fifth Floor, Civil Secretariat Srinagar, during which the participants prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family on the irreparable loss.

Dulloo remembered Rafiq as an astute and competent officer who according to him served with commitment in his capacity as Director Finance, Health & Medical Education Department, Director Finance, Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare Department, and Saddar Treasury Officer, Srinagar.