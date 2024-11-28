J&K now under democratic rule: Dy CM

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 28: Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Thursday said that J&K is now under democratic rule and the previous rule is over.

Talking to reporters, Choudhary said that they have clearly told officials that they are elected representatives and are accountable to the people of J&K. “We have clearly told the officials that we are elected representatives and are accountable to the people. They, too, are accountable to the people. It is now the rule of the people, the rule of democracy, and the rule of the poor,” he said.

Speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of a surprise visit to PWD, Jammu, Choudhary said that the loot of rivers in Jammu and Kashmir will not be allowed at all. He added that the sand and stones extraction shall be kept exclusively for the poor people.

“The government led by the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is committed towards ensuring accountability. We have been elected by the government and nobody will be allowed to do any misconduct,” he said.

He said that accountability will be ensured in every department and the government is committed to prove its words on the ground.

Pertinently, Choudhary made a surprise visit to PWD office, Jammu, wherein he gave strict directions to the officers to ensure cleanliness within the office and also ensure the proper use of biometric attendance.

He said that the visit comes after multiple complaints against the department—(KNO)