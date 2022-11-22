Rajouri: A non-local laborer killed his friend for allegedly having an affair with his wife in Rajouri.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam said on November 18, police recovered an unidentified body from a drain in Nowshera town. The body was later identified as Vishal Kumar from Siwan Bihar.

He said that body was having deep injury marks. A hammer was also recovered from the site which pointed at the murder.

He said that an investigation team solved the case and a man from Bihar has been arrested for murder. The accused has been identified as Satyendra Mahatav of Gopalganj Bihar.

Aslam said that the accused murdered the victim on the suspicion that he was having an illicit relationship with his wife.

SSP further informed that the accused confessed to the crime.