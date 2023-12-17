Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha, during this month’s Awaam ki Awaaz program, urged the Participation of PRI members, Youth, Women Self-Help Groups, entrepreneurs, voluntary organizations, and all segments of society in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

He emphasized, “The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the government’s largest-ever outreach initiative, will encompass every Panchayat and Urban Local Body in Jammu and Kashmir. The active involvement of the people is crucial to achieve full implementation of schemes, ensuring their benefits reach all intended recipients.”

Reflecting on the progress made throughout the year, he remarked, “As we approach the end of 2023 and review the months gone by, we witness remarkable growth, enhanced living standards in rural and urban areas, and tangible advancements overall. I see J&K confidently moving towards its objectives.”

Highlighting inspiring stories of citizens, the Lt. Governor specifically mentioned Munshi Ramji from Udhampur, an elderly individual who ingeniously crafted an e-cycle using old laptop batteries and e-waste.

Commending Srinagar’s Sadaf for achieving entrepreneurial success despite her disabilities, he remarked, “Sadaf’s journey embodies resilience, self-assurance, diligence, and determination. Her expertise, abilities, and knowledge serve as a motivating force for fellow citizens.”

Applauding Tariq Ahmed Ganie from Kulgam for establishing a successful waste recycling unit, he noted, “Tariq is not just creating job opportunities for local youth but also contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable future.”

The Lt. Governor also addressed citizens’ suggestions, instructing relevant departments and officials to take necessary action on valuable inputs provided by Poonam Sharma from Jammu, Abdul Rashid Bhat from Ganderbal, Sanchetna from Jammu, Ehsaan Khaleeq from Pulwama, Anil Thapa from Udhampur, Kanwal Singh from Kathua, Noor Ud Din Khan from Baramulla, Madeena Mir from Srinagar, Saurav Sharma from Kathua, and Zakir Hussain from Poonch.