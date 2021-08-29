J&K LG Manoj Sinha meets LS Speaker Om Birla

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is on a visit to the Union Territory.

Birla is currently on a week-long trip to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as part of a ‘Parliamentary Outreach Programme for Panchayati Raj Institutions’.

“Today, met Hon’ble Speaker, Lok Sabha Shri Om Birla ji @ombirlakota at Raj Bhavan. I, on behalf of people of Jammu & Kashmir, welcome Hon’ble Speaker, who is on his visit to the UT as part of the Parliamentary Outreach Programme to Strengthen Panchayati Raj Institutions,” the LG said on Twitter.

Today met Hon’ble Speaker,Lok Sabha Shri Om Birla ji @ombirlakota at Raj Bhavan.

I, on behalf of people of Jammu & Kashmir, welcome Hon’ble Speaker, who is on his visit to the UT as part of the Parliamentary Outreach Programme to Strengthen Panchayati Raj Institutions. pic.twitter.com/moydkxUvNE — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) August 29, 2021

The Lok Sabha speaker arrived here after concluding his visit to the Union Territory of Ladakh.