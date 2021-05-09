J&K LG greets people on Shab-e-Qadr, urges them to pray at home in view of Covid

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has extended his heartiest greetings to the people of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of Shab-e-Qadr.

In his message of felicitations, the Lt Governor observed that the auspicious occasion provides an opportunity to pray and seek blessings from the almighty.

“May the festivity of the holy night strengthen the bond of brotherhood amongst all the sections of society and bring sustained peace, progress, and prosperity in J&K,” prayed the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor appealed to the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and urged them to pray at home, in view of the emerging COVID-19 situation.