Jammu and kashmir
J&K LG greets people on Eid-i-Milad

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has extended his warm greetings to the people of the Union Territory on the eve of Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

In his message of felicitations, the Lt Governor hoped that the auspicious occasion would foster the spirit of togetherness amongst the people of all faiths, and deepen the bond of unity and communal harmony.

 

The Lt Governor prayed for the well-being and happiness of the people of the UT. ‘May this auspicious occasion bring sustained peace, development, and prosperity in J&K’, the Lt Governor said.


