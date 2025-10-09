J&K Legislative Assembly Schedules 9-Day 4th Session

Srinagar : The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Secretariat has issued the provisional calendar for the 4th session of the Assembly in October 2025 stari g from October 23.

Calendar officially issued by the Assembly Speaker, Advocate Abdul Rahim Rather reads that the session will commence on Thursday, October 23, with obituary references. October 24 and 25 are off days due to Rajya Sabha elections and regular scheduling, followed by a holiday on Sunday, October 26.

Government business is slated for Monday, October 27, while Tuesday, October 28, is reserved for Private Members’ Bills. Private Members’ Resolutions will be taken up on Wednesday, October 29, it reads.

The final two days, Thursday, October 30, and Friday, October 31, will focus on Government business, it reads.