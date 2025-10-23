J&K Legislative Assembly Autumn Session Commences with Obituary References

Srinagar): The autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly commenced on Thursday with Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather giving obituary references and honoring several departed political leaders.

The Speaker paid homage to Shri Satya Pal Malik, Former Governor of J&K, Shri Gulchain Singh Charak, Former Minister, Shri Dina Nath Bhagat, Former MLA, Ghulam Nabi Shaheen, Former MLC, Shri Ramesh Arora, Former MLC, and Sardar Mohammad Akhlaq Khan, Former MLC.

Addressing the House as the session began, Speaker Rather urged legislators to make the most of the limited time available.

“Make this session productive and positive. We have limited time, use it judiciously,” Rather said. (KNC)