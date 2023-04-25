SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir government has launched Floating Sewage Network in Dal Lake in a bid to prevent the flow of untreated effluents into the water body.

Under this network, a cluster of houseboats is connected through a pipeline to a sump. The sewer and wastewater are emptied into the sump before being pumped out and connected to the treatment plant. This way the water quality of the lake is maintained and noxious effluents are drained out carefully.

“We have already completed one cluster in the Western shore. Work is almost complete in another cluster. Floating Sewage Network is a unique concept which helps the lake health,” Dr. Bashir Ahmad Bhat, vice-chairman, Lake Conservation and Management Agency (LCMA) told The Kashmir Monitor.

Each cluster comprises 70 houseboats. LCMA plans to connect all 900 houseboats with the Floating Sewage Network. “Our plan is to connect all houseboats with this network. It will go a long way to save the lake,” said Dr Bhat.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir government installed floating trash booms to skim off plastic and other solid wastes. Trash boom acts as a barrier and prevents solid waste from spreading.

Last year, a trash boom was installed in Nallah Ameer Khan on an experimental basis. This year, LCMA installed four more trash booms. These have been connected to the ramp. These act as barriers and do not allow the trash to spread. Later sanitary workers collect the trash and dispose it of accordingly. Given the success rate of trash booms, LCMA is planning to install more devices in the coming months.

Spread over an area of 25 sqkm, the lake comprises floating gardens, built-up landmasses with human settlements, and houseboats. Divided into three basins — Hazratbal, Bod-Dal, and Nigeen, the lake is the source of drinking water for a large chunk of the population.

According to the 2020 report of the J&K Pollution Control Board, Srinagar City generates 201 million liters of sewage daily. However, only 53.8 million liters can be treated from the existing resources. Around 73 percent of the 201 million liters of sewage generated in the city goes into Dal Lake or Jhelum.

Jammu and Kashmir government launched `Save Dal Project’ in 2005 to conserve the lake.

This year, the government has allocated substantial funding of Rs 7097cr in the budget for developing a strong ecosystem for the cities.

Under this plan, Sewage Management of Dal Lake is to be accomplished with the installation of 89.83 MLD STPs which will benefit 6, 20,565 people.