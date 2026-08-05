J&K, Ladakh witnessed wide-ranging transformation post-Aug 5, 2019: PM Modi

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35(A) seven years ago “marked a decisive new chapter” in the journey of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, asserting that the move has brought about a “wide-ranging transformation” in the lives of the people.

In a social media post, PM Modi highlighted that infrastructure has expanded and opportunities in education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and sports have grown since August 5, 2019. He said women and marginalised communities, who were denied their basic constitutional rights for decades, have been empowered through the full application of the Constitution of India.

The Prime Minister noted that this year’s August 5 assumes added significance as the nation observes the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee. “His lifelong commitment to national unity continues to inspire generations. What he envisioned decades ago found historic fulfilment on 5th August 2019,” PM Modi said.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, the Prime Minister said every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will have the opportunity to “dream big, achieve and contribute to the making of a Viksit Bharat.”