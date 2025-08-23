J&K key to ‘Viksit Bharat’ goal: Khadse

Srinagar, Aug 22: Jammu and Kashmir and its youth have a huge role to play in achieving the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’ and take the country forward, Union minister Raksha Khadse said on Friday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that we have to achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047. Jammu and Kashmir and its youth will play a huge role in realising that goal and taking the country forward,” Khadse, the Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, told reporters here.

Khadse on Friday attended a wushu selection trial for next year’s Asian Games in Japan at the Sher-e-Kashmir indoor stadium, in which over 200 players participated.

The minister said the Central government is making all attempts to connect the youth of J-K with sports and provide them a good platform so that they can win medals for the country.

“The sports ministry is making attempts in this direction, and I am hopeful that the national events being held here will bring a huge transformation and play a big role in developing a Viksit Bharat and taking the country forward,” she said.

“We want to take sports to every household,” the minister added.

Khadse concluded a productive two-day visit to Jammu & Kashmir today, with a special focus on the inauguration of the Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025 and a review of key sporting events. Her tour highlighted the government’s unwavering commitment to fostering a robust sports ecosystem under the Khelo Bharat Niti-2025, which aims to identify and nurture young talent from the grassroots level while also preparing top athletes for international competition.

In her address, Khadse remarked, “The talent we see here in Kashmir is immense. Our goal is to ensure that every single one of these young athletes has a clear pathway from the grassroots level to the podium. We are not just building sports infrastructure; we are building a new generation of champions for India.”

The Minister was joined by several dignitaries who attended the event, including Nilofar Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir; Sushant Kandwal, Director, Khelo India; Nadim Dar, Fit India; Bhavini Bargotya, AD; and Rahul Sangwan, High Performance Manager, Volleyball.

Following her visit to the University, the Minister inaugurated the preliminary selection trials for the 20th Asian Games 2026 at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC). The trials for the Wushu Sanda (combat) events, which will run until August 24, are a crucial step in India’s preparation for the quadrennial event.

Over 200 athletes are participating in the trials, featuring seven weight categories—five for men and two for women. The selection process is a key component of the government’s strategy for international excellence. From these trials, 8 athletes from each category will be shortlisted to compete in a series of ranking tournaments throughout the year. The final selection for the Asian Games will be based on their consistent performance, ensuring a merit-based and transparent process.