Jammu, February 22: Under the patronage of Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (Patron-in-Chief, J&K Judicial Academy), Tashi Rabstan and guidance of Chairperson, Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy and members of Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy, J&K Judicial Academy today organised one day refresher programme on “Digitisation” (ECT_6_2024 & ECT_15_2024) for High Court Bench Secretaries, Digitisation officials, staff and Readers of Jammu Wing at J&K Judicial Academy, Janipur, Jammu.

The refresher programme was designed to impart practical knowledge and give hands-on experience on crucial digital tools and systems integral to judicial functioning.

The first technical session was headed by Fayaz Ahmed Qureshi (CPC), who gave an overview of e-Courts Mission Mode Project, a Pan-India Project, monitored and funded by Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India.

Nikhil Kohli (Senior Developer) and Shweta Sharma (Technical Assistant) gave a practical demonstration and explained the concept of CIS 1.0. They covered various aspects of CIS 1.0, including Filing & Registration of Cases, Caveat/Document Filing, Case Proceeding, Roster Creation, Cause List Generation, e-Court services and the process involved in issuing certified copies. This session aimed to enhance participants’ familiarity with the digital case management system, ensuring seamless court operations. The resource persons also gave a hand on demonstration of various concepts.

The second technical session of the day was jointly conducted by Nikhil Kohli (Senior Developer) and Rajeev Gupta (Sr. System Officer), who delved into the Document Management System, covering its advantages and operational framework. They elaborated that as DMS forms the backbone of digital documentation, understanding its workflow is pivotal to streamlining case file management and promoting paperless courts.The third session was spearheaded by Fayaz Ahmed Qureshi (CPC), Shadab Khan (System Officer) and Vishav (Computer Operator). They focused on the practical application of various video conferencing platforms such as Zoom, Webex, and BharatVC. These tools have become indispensable in the judiciary, ensuring continuity of proceedings even amid logistical constraints. The session was interactive and addressed challenges including the best practices for optimal usage.

Director J&K Judicial Academy, Sonia Gupta, conducted the proceedings for the daylong training programme and presented the vote of thanks.