J&K is the land of possibilities for business development: Andrabi

SRINAGAR: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi today attended the launch event of the products and services of Tesla Power USA as the Chief Guest at a glittering function held at Nigeen Club Srinagar.

The event was attended by a galaxy of businessmen and promoters from the whole of Jammu and Kashmir. The event was organised by the Barooj Group of Companies. Mushtaq Chaya, Chairman of Hotelier’s Club along with Tariq Ghani, Chairman Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries Kashmir & Rohit Karan, Executive Director Tesla Power USA & Pooja Sharma National Business Head of Tesla Power were the guests of honor.

The products from Electric Auto varieties, to batteries, solar power appliances and panels etc were launched. A detailed video demo of the new innovative technological products and services available now in Srinagar was given by Tesla. Bilal Parray briefed the gathering about the new facilities and products and schemes of business in the valley. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that this new technological global platform will surely add to the development story of the business sector in Kashmir.

“In the peaceful Kashmir, global platforms are anxious in extending their business chains to the paradise on earth and our brilliant minds are exhibiting their innovative skills to associate themselves with the new businesses. J&K has now become the land of possibilities and new initiatives in the development sectors are adding to the job opportunities for the youth here”, said Andrabi in her address to the gathering.

She thanked Prime Minister Modi for ushering in permanent peace in Kashmir and to Manoj Sinha led UT administration for creating a business friendly environment in J&K. Appreciating the new venture by Barooj Group of Companies, Dr Darakhshan said that the support to the new business by local business leaders is a welcome step.

“I am pleased to see the business bodies extending their support and encouragement to the new initiative. We need to strengthen this business friendly environ in J&K for our bright future”, said Dr Darakhshan.