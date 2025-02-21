SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 20: Intensifying its enforcement drives to weed out the sale of counterfeit products, the Quality Control Division of Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir, today conducted inspections of various showrooms dealing in the sale of hand-made products in Durganag and Dalgate sections of the City Centre, here.

During the inspections, craft dealers were advised to desist from selling machine-made items in the garb of genuine handmade products.

In an official press release issued here today, Deputy Director Quality Control, Mirza Shahid Ali, stated that with the advent of tourist season in Kashmir, the Department will intensify ongoing drives and ensure that buyers are sold certified hand-made products in various sale outlets in the capital city and routes towards the famous health resorts of Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg, which attract a heavy footfall of tourists. “The Quality Control wing has constituted various inspection squads which are regularly checking sale and purchase of genuine hand-made products,” he added.

The Deputy Director further stated that the Government is exercising a zero-tolerance policy towards the sale of counterfeit products in the name of hand-made products. “Anyone found misbranding of notified products would be dealt under the relevant provisions of Quality Control Act, 1976, including the imposition of heavy penalties and cancellation of registration, including blacklisting,” he added.

Shahid Ali said the inspection drives should continue regularly to maintain the highest standards of quality and customer service. “To promote the sale of exquisite hand-made products, we urge stakeholders to approach our Department for GI tagging, testing, and certification of their products at PTQCC, IICT, and Quality Control labs, which shall ensure customer satisfaction and safeguard the rich heritage of Kashmir,” he added.