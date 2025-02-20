NEW DELHI, FEBRUARY 19: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today urged people to visit Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing that J&K has something for everyone and is a year-round destination.

He made these remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of SATTE (South Asia’s Travel & Tourism Exchange) at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who was the guest of honor at the inaugural event, said: “Whether you’re looking for a pilgrimage or religious tourism, whether you’re looking for a destination for a wedding or engagement, whether you simply want to be an Instagram or TikTok influencer, or you want to visit for adventure tourism, or just to sit back with a book and enjoy beautiful and natural surroundings, Jammu and Kashmir has it all for you.”

Jammu & Kashmir is participating in SATTE 2025, showcasing J&K’s breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and warm hospitality.

This year’s SATTE event will host over 2,000 exhibitors and is expected to attract more than 40,000 visitors from across the globe.

It provides a comprehensive platform for domestic and international buyers and professionals from the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries, along with National and State Tourism Boards.

Talking about the background of the famous Persian couplet by poet Amir Khusrau in Kashmir, the Chief Minister said: “It is inscribed in the Red Fort from the 13th-14th century, basically saying that if there is a paradise on earth, it is here, it is here, it is here, talking about Jammu and Kashmir.”

Reflecting on Kashmir’s past as a favorite leisure and film shooting destination, Omar Abdullah remarked: “What does one say about Jammu and Kashmir that hasn’t already been said? No honeymoon in India was considered a honeymoon unless it was planned in the houseboats of Dal Lake. No movie in India was considered complete unless it had at least one sequence from our mustard fields or the snow-capped mountains, and no holiday was a holiday unless it was spent somewhere in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Addressing the challenges J&K faced over the last three decades, he stated that the region is emerging from difficult times.

“Could we have this concept of nazar, evil eye? All that beauty had to result in something going wrong. 30-35 years of a very difficult time from which Jammu and Kashmir is now emerging.”

He highlighted the revival of domestic tourism, saying there can be no denying that Jammu and Kashmir is once again one of India’s preeminent destinations for domestic tourism.

“International tourism is picking up despite the difficulties that we have with travel advisories issued by various embassies and consulates.”

He further emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir is not resting on its laurels, not trying to sell you a soft story because, as was made amply clear in the very warm introduction that I got before coming up here, Jammu and Kashmir has something for everyone.

Touching upon the region’s investment potential, the Chief Minister remarked: “Jammu and Kashmir today is also a destination ripe for investment in any and every sector to do with the tourism industry, and that is why for us, for the team that has accompanied me, it’s a pleasure to be back at SATTE. We understand the importance that SATTE as an event holds in the annual calendar for tourism and travel promotion events.”

Speaking about new and emerging tourist destinations in J&K, he said: “in Kashmir or other locations. When you talk about Jammu and Kashmir, similarly when you talk about Kashmiri wazwan food, you talk about the culinary dishes Gushtaba and Rista, and those are the two things everyone has heard about. When we talk about tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, immediately Pahalgam and Gulmarg as destinations spring to mind. But Jammu and Kashmir is more than that.”

He highlighted Jammu’s heritage tourism, saying: “For heritage tourism, Jammu is the city of temples, starting from Raghunath Mandir and going beyond. Jammu has more to offer in terms of border tourism that is often not projected but something that we believe offers great opportunities as new places to visit. Kashmir is more than just Gulmarg and Pahalgam.”

The Chief Minister emphasized new tourist destinations such as Sonamarg as a year-round destination, thanks to the newly inaugurated tunnel. Gurez, which was once unheard of but is now among the fastest-growing tourist areas. Border tourism at Tangdhar, Machhil, Karnah, and Keran attracts increasing visitors.

Meadows like Bangus and Doodhpathri are gaining popularity in J&K.

Highlighting J&K’s adventure tourism potential, he said: “Jammu and Kashmir is about adventure tourism, rafting on our rivers, skiing down our mountains, water skiing on the Dal Lake or Mansar.”

He further added: “I truly believe that a holiday is not a holiday unless it’s spent in Jammu and Kashmir. And therefore, I am here with a whole host of people from Jammu and Kashmir to remind you that we are there. And tongue firmly in cheek, I’ve often said that Jammu and Kashmir was heaven on earth long before Kerala became God’s own country.”

Inviting SATTE 2025 attendees to J&K, he said: “For your next visit, for your next conference, for your next seminar, or for just time on your own. If you just want to come and sit and relax, Jammu and Kashmir is now increasingly becoming a destination for wellness and health. We have several events on our calendar.”

Speaking about sports tourism, he noted: “Last year, it had the inaugural Kashmir Marathon, both a half marathon and full marathon. This year, we intend to start with the Jammu Half Marathon and the Jammu Ultra Marathon while continuing with the Kashmir Marathon.”

J&K’s enhanced connectivity, he said: “Gone are the days when you had a flight once or twice a day from Delhi, and that was the only connectivity that was available to you. Today, you have direct flights from Amritsar, Chandigarh, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and, of course, countless connections.”

He added: “And in the not-too-distant future, we are hoping to be counting that time on the fingers of our hands, we will have Jammu and Kashmir connected to the rest of the country by a rail link that has been a few decades in the making.”

Concluding his speech, the Chief Minister extended a warm invitation, saying that it is much easier to get to Jammu & Kashmir as opposed to other mountainous and hill destinations.

CM invited the participants to see for themselves and enjoy the locales and hospitality on offer, which would clear the negative image that was being projected by some to dissuade travel to this place, with J&K getting mentioned for the wrong reasons.

“So please come and visit and see what it is all about. And I assure you, we will send you back with the best of memories and the best experience.”