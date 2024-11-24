JAMMU, NOVEMBER 23: In a bid to further promote and propagate the Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy 2024, the Jammu and Kashmir pavilion has been set up at the Film Bazaar of the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa to promote and publicise the newly launched Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy, 2024.

The prestigious film extravaganza was earlier inaugurated by Goa Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, and Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju.

J&K @ IFFI: Film Policy to be game changer for stakeholders, says Jatin Kishore 4

Director Information, J&K, Jatin Kishore, while explaining the broad contours of the policy, highlighted the measures which have been taken to position Jammu & Kashmir as a premier destination for film production. “The policy aims to boost both the domestic and international film production in Jammu and Kashmir. It includes plans for high-impact financial incentives to enhance the attractiveness of filming in J&K”, maintained the Director while speaking at a Special Session organised for J&K UT on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of India.

J&K @ IFFI: Film Policy to be game changer for stakeholders, says Jatin Kishore 5

During his presentation, it was emphasised that J&K offers unparalleled natural and cultural diversity for filmmakers, ranging from scenic valleys and lakes to historic sites and modern urban landscapes. To facilitate film production, Jammu and Kashmir Government has developed a single-window clearance system to streamline the process of obtaining shooting permissions, ensuring approvals are granted in a time-bound manner. Designated Nodal Officers would also be available to provide support to filmmakers. One of the major incentives under the policy is financial support for film projects the filmmakers can avail a 10% subsidy on the cost of production and additional 25% subsidy for movies that win national or international awards. The policy also focusses on infrastructure development, including film studios, production facilities and hosting promotional events such as film conclaves. These efforts aim to revitalise J&K’s economy by boosting employment, increasing tourism and promoting Jammu & Kashmir as a global hub for film tourism.

“J&K has witnessed a notable resurgence in filmmaking over the last few years marking a significant return of cinema in the UT after decades. Presence of J&K pavillion at the prestigious film festival has incredibly promoted the diverse cinematic offerings and splendid destinations that the region offers to the world”, maintained the Director.