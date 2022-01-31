JAMMU: Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Medical Education (H&ME), Vivek Bhardwaj and Director, AIIMS, Prof. Randeep Guleria launched the training program of COVID related critical care and ICU for the doctors of UT in a virtual event today.

The training is being conducted by experts from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi under the ECRP-II. A group of 40 doctors from 20 districts of Jammu & Kashmir are participating in the training program.

Thanking AIIMS for coming forward for this training program, Vivek Bhardwaj said, “In the evolving ecosystem this training program will have multiplier effect on our healthcare delivery system in the Union Territory. On one hand the training will enhance the capacity of our healthcare professionals to handle the critical cases especially COVID related cases, additionally they will also be better equipped to further train doctors placed in remote locations.”

Commenting on this occasion, Prof. Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS emphasised on the scope of tele-consultation to improve the delivery of good quality critical care for remote areas.

The programme was moderated by Mission Director, NHM, Yasin M Chaudhary.

The 06 day long interactive training program will be facilitated by 06 trainers from AIIMS, New Delhi.

COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Package – Phase-II (ECRP II) is a centrally sponsored scheme to prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by the ongoing pandemic and strengthen the national health systems for emergency response and preparedness across the country.