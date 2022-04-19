Applications are from eligible candidates for temporary engagement for the post of Cluster Development Executive (CDE).

Vacancies

Two positions in various Block Level Handloom Clusters in Kashmir.

The engagement will be made under the National Handloom Development Programme sponsored by the Development Commissioner for Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.

Qualification:

Minimum Matric pass with Diploma in Handloom Technology with knowledge of Dyeing, Weaving and Designing from recognized Institution, preferably with 02 years of working experience.



A Candidate shall have Computer knowledge of MS Word/Excel/PowerPoint and basics of accounts.

Terms of Engagement:

The engagement shall be purely on a contract basis initially for a period of 06 six months extendable up to 03 years only depending upon the performance of the candidate and nature of the project.



Fixed remuneration @ Rs. 25000/- per month.

Applications along with requisite documents should reach the office of the Director, Handicrafts & Handloom Department, Kashmir, Exhibition Ground, Kashmir Haat, Srinagar by 30.04.2022 (2:00 p.m).

The application format is available in the office of the Handloom Section, Directorate of Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir, Exhibition Ground, Kashmir Haat, Srinagar.

For any queries, please contact at 0194-2474212