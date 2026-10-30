J&K Haj Committee reconstituted

Srinagar, Oct 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has reconstituted the Union Territory Haj Committee, appointing five members for a period of three years.

According to a notification issued by the Revenue Department, the Lieutenant Governor has appointed Member of Parliament Mian Altaf Ahmad, MLAs Javaid Iqbal and Mir Mohammad Fayaz, Zafar Iqbal Manhas and Ahsan Ul Haq Mirza as members of the J&K Haj Committee.

The appointments have been made under Sections 17(1) and 18(1) of the Haj Committee Act, 2002, read with Rule 20 of the Haj Committee Rules, 2002.

The notification also states that the Executive Officer of the Haj Committee will be an ex-officio member.

The appointments will remain in force for three years from the date of publication of the notification in the Official Gazette. The order supersedes earlier notifications issued on the subject.