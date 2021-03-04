In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Latest News
··1 min read·

J&K govt withdraws nomination of Zubair Iqbal as director from BOD of J&K Bank

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir government has withdrawn nomination of Zubair Iqbal as director from the Board of Directors of Jammu & Kashmir Bank.

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we wish to intimate that Mr. Zubair Iqbal , Govt. nominee Director (DIN:08742685) has ceased to be the Director of the Board of Bank consequent upon withdrawal of his nomination by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir,” reads an official document.

 

This information was submitted by Muhammad Shafi Mir, company secretary, J&K Bank to National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited.

Zubair Iqbal was nominated as the first managing director of J&K Bank in May last year but his appointment was not cleared by the Reserve Bank of India.

He was nominated as the first managing Director of J&K Bank after a rigorous process of selection overseen by a high- level three-member committee under chairmanship of Tapan Ray, ex -Union Corporate Affairs Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Anand Madhukar, Officer on Special Duty, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India—(KNO)

Previous
US welcomes steps to return J&K to full economic, political normalcy
Next
Delimitation commission gets one-year extension
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor